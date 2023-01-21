Having hung Turkish President Erdogan's effigy in Stockholm a few days ago, supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group staged another provocative demonstration in the Swedish capital.

Gathering at Norra Bantorget Square in Stockholm, supporters of the terror group demanded the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding that was signed between Sweden, Finland and Türkiye last summer to address Ankara's concerns about the PKK's operations in the two Nordic countries.

The supporters were carrying pieces of cloth symbolising the terrorist group and posters of its ringleader Abdullah Ocalan and again hung a puppet – likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – by the feet on a pole.

Accompanied by police, supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group marched to the Medborgarplatsen area.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement about the demonstration, saying "Türkiye condemns Sweden for allowing demonstration by supporters of PKK terror group in Stockholm," and once again "calls on Swedish authorities to take concrete steps against terrorists."

Türkiye summoned Sweden's envoy on Friday and warned that allowing the propaganda activities of PKK and affiliated circles stood in clear violation of the tripartite agreement.