Taken aback by the size of mass protests against its pension reform, the French government has signalled readiness for compromise on the unpopular plan but vowed that its core measures would remain intact.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran, who just over a week ago said he did not expect a "massive mobilisation", acknowledged Friday that there had been a "major" turnout. "We respect that," he said.

Macron said in a lengthy response to a reporter's question that the reform had been "democratically proposed and approved" and was "above all fair and responsible."

Veran insisted Friday that "this reform is essential and it must get done", but also flagged the possibility of "amending" the government's original proposal as it starts its way through parliament.

Over 1.1 million people took to the streets on Thursday to oppose President Emmanuel Macron's move to extend the retirement age to 64 from 62, according to interior ministry figures, an unexpectedly high turnout.

Unions said more than two million people participated in the protest marches, which went off peacefully except for some clashes between violent protesters and police in central Paris.

Macron's party does not have a majority in the National Assembly, and hoped-for support for the pension reform from the conservative Republicans appears wobbly.

"I can't say that parliament will hand us a blank cheque," public accounts minister Gabriel Attal said. "More progress" is possible on the bill, he added, but the 64-year age requirement will not change.

"We can't pretend that there were no crowds in the streets," acknowledged Sylvain Maillard, vice-president of Macron's Renaissance party. "But we need to see this through."