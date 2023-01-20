Russia’s offensive against Ukraine in February 2022 has introduced a new geopolitical reality in the Black Sea region. With the capture of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in May, Moscow has turned the Sea of Azov into a Russian lake.

Despite overwhelming odds, Ukraine has delivered significant blows to the Russian Navy—such as the sinking of the Black Sea Fleet’s flagship Moskva missile cruiser.

According to open-source reporting, Ukraine has destroyed at least eight Russian ships and damaged another four. Ukraine’s unmanned seaborne attack in October against Russian warships based in Moscow-annexed Crimea was the first of its kind in history.

Regardless of how the outcome of the land war unfolds, the Russian Navy will remain neutered for the foreseeable future in the Black Sea. Ukraine has the potential to become a significant Black Sea maritime power in its own right.

From the smoke and dust of the war, Türkiye has emerged as a major global player, underlining Ankara’s importance in ensuring regional peace.

Ankara’s closure of the Turkish Straits to foreign warships, which are warring parties heading to conflict zones, using the authority granted under the 1936 Montreux Convention, has served as a reminder of Ankara’s importance to the region.

Türkiye has risen to be the dominant maritime power in its northern waters. This is the new reality in the region.

For policymakers in NATO, Russia’s offensive against Ukraine is a reminder of Türkiye’s importance in the Black Sea region for three reasons. For instance, it benefits NATO that one of its members has sovereign control over the Turkish Straits – which has directly impacted Russia’s campaign against Ukraine.

Besides that, Russia is prevented from reinforcing its Black Sea Fleet with ships from its Pacific, Baltic, or Northern Fleets as none of the vessels can legally enter the Black Sea.

Türkiye’s closure of the straits to Russian vessels has also created problems for the so-called “Syrian Express” that was constantly running between annexed Crimea and Syria to support Moscow’s military operations there.

There are some in NATO who fail to understand the dynamics of Montreux and call for the treaty to be renegotiated. Not only is this shortsighted and virtually impossible— renegotiating the treaty would run counter to NATO’s interests in the Black Sea region.