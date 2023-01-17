Valery Gerasimov was born in Kazan, a Turkic-majority city, in southwest Russia. As the top general, he is seen as one of President Vladimir Putin’s favourite commanders, having kept the top job in the army for more than a decade.

The general is well respected. A whole new military strategy has been named after him - Gerasimov doctrine. It’s an approach based on modern hybrid warfare, in which military capability is strategically combined with diplomatic, psychological, technological, economic and communication elements to take on the enemy.

Back in 2014, with the swift occupation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, Gerasimov doctrine enjoyed widespread recognition, receiving much praise from the Russian political and military establishment.

But the devastating 11-month-long war against Ukraine has once again pushed Gerasimov to the front.

As an army chief, he was already the centre of the war but now he’d be on the ground among his soldiers. Since February when Russian troops marched into Ukraine, Gerasimov has kept profile away from international scrutiny.

That’s unlike Volodymyr Zelensky who - at least in official photos and handouts - has visited frontlines to boost the morale of Ukrainian soldiers.

In an unusual decision, last week, Russia’s defence ministry appointed Gerasimov to personally lead the forces in Ukraine.

“In modern warfare, the physical presence of the highest ranking military office on the battlefield is exceptional,” says Ulas Pehlivan, a former Turkish military officer and a security analyst. Because today’s conflicts’ hybrid nature empowered by advanced technology ensures real-time battle management capabilities, military leaders do not necessarily need to be on the ground, according to Pehlivan.

“Gerasimov’s appointment to the Ukraine offensive seems to me as an extraordinary and unusual decision,” Pehlivan tells TRT World.

What does it mean?

Then, might Gerasimov’s appointment as the field commander in Ukraine spell trouble for both his career and the Russian war effort?

“The Ukraine war has already tarnished the careers of many Russian generals. Could this war also spoil the legacy of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation?” asks Abdullah Agar, a Turkish military analyst. Before Gerasimov’s appointment, three other Russian generals were assigned to oversee the Ukraine field command. They lost jobs in quick succession - each shown the door on the average of three months.

“We will see whether he will be sacrificed as well. At the end, in a war that does not go well, the gods demand sacrifices,” Agar tells TRT World. Gerasimov has replaced Sergey Surovikin, who is called the General Armageddon for his brutal tactics conducted in Syria. Now Surovikin will be one of Gerasimov’s deputies to lead the Ukraine field operations.

Since the beginning of the war, at least 8 Russian generals have been killed and hundreds of officers have lost their lives while Moscow’s total deaths have surpassed 100,000, according to the Ukrainian military.

Gerasimov used to demand from his subordinates to account for the course of the war. But now by taking the direct responsibility of the Ukraine field operations, he needs to account for his own utility to his superiors in the Kremlin, Agar says.

“If Gerasimov did happen to fail in the coming phase of military operations in Ukraine, I would have no doubt that he would be replaced,” says Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University.

If Gerasimov were replaced, it would not be like his predecessors, who have received another reassignment in the military structure. Gerasimov as the country’s top general can not hope to receive another assignment in the military, facing either retirement or resignation, experts say.