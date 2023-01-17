Britain’s offer to send more than a dozen Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine has increased pressure on Germany to do likewise with its coveted Leopard 2 battle tanks.

But the resignation of German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday has raised questions about whether Berlin will give the green light for battle tank exports to Ukraine.

With weeks to go before the winter snows melt, and with Russia mobilising for a spring offensive, Ukraine now requires a massive firepower boost from its Western allies – and it needs it fast.

The recent deadly Russian strike that killed dozens of civilians in Dnipro has also heightened the urgency for more robust military assistance to boost Ukraine's defences against Moscow.

The provision of Leopard 2 tanks by countries supporting Ukraine, however, is a contentious issue.

Officials in Kiev have consistently lobbied for modern tanks, but many Western governments were reluctant until recently to fulfil the request out of concern that doing so could escalate tensions with Moscow.

However, Britain upped the stakes over the weekend, when British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak informed Kiev that Britain intends to send main battle tanks and artillery support to aid Ukraine's war effort against Russian forces.

Sunak discussed Britain's plans during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 14, according to a spokesperson for the prime minister's office.

Germany, on the other hand, has held back on supplying Ukraine with its Leopard 2 tanks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz repeatedly voicing concerns over his country being perceived as escalating the conflict and provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The chancellor has repeatedly argued against sending the tanks by saying that Germany must not act alone in sending Western tanks.