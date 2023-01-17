Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a third-party intervention to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute with archrival India, urging the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play a role.

In an interview with Al Arabiya news channel aired on Tuesday, Sharif said the UAE, which has close diplomatic and economic ties with New Delhi and Islamabad, can play an "important" role in the conflict.

"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues, such as Kashmir," said Sharif.

Criticizing the "worst human rights" violations in India-administered Kashmir, Sharif warned that "we are nuclear powers, armed to the teeth, and if God forbid a war breaks out, who will live to tell what happened".

"It is up to us whether to live peacefully and make progress or fight with each other, and waste time and resources," Sharif said.

The 2019 decision

Pakistan and India have long been embroiled in a slew of air and land disputes, primarily over the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, which remains a thorny issue impeding improved relations.