Two appeal court judges in London have ruled that a legal challenge can be mounted against the UK government's controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The High Court concluded last month that the proposal, introduced to cut record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats, was lawful.

But Asylum Aid, a charity supporting asylum seekers, was told on Monday it can ask the Court of Appeal to reconsider aspects of the judgment.

That includes whether the High Court judges were wrong to find there were sufficient safeguards to prevent asylum seekers from being sent to a country where they were at risk of persecution.

It can also argue its case that the scheme is "systematically unfair".

While no date has been set for the appeal hearing, lawyer Carolin Ott, representing Asylum Aid, said: "We look forward to presenting our client's case that the procedure adopted by the Home Office to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unfair and consequently unlawful."

Controversial policy