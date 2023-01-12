The Israeli military has shot and killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"Samir Aouni Harbi Aslan, 41, was killed after he was wounded by a bullet of the Israeli occupation army that penetrated his chest during the aggression on Qalandia camp" for Palestinian refugees near Ramallah, the ministry said on Thursday.

His death came a day after a Palestinian was killed in the West Bank on Wednesday.

Eighteen people were arrested in overnight raids across the West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said.

Mohammed Saed, a representative of community leaders in Qalandia camp, said Aslan was shot when Israeli forces raided his home.

"He was killed in his house but he was not involved in the confrontation; he was just trying to defend his son" from arrest, Saed told AFP news agency.