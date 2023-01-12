WORLD
Pakistan PM Sharif visits UAE as rebuilding after floods under way
The country is rebuilding from the summer’s catastrophic flood that killed nearly 1,739 people.
Some of the global institutions have pledged $9.7 billion to help Pakistan rebuild. / AP
January 12, 2023

Pakistan's prime minister has travelled to the United Arab Emirates as his nation seeks international aid to recover from devastating floods.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's Thursday visit to the UAE marks his third since becoming premier last April. 

The seven sheikhdoms of the Emirates are home to some 1.7 million Pakistanis, many manual labourers that power its economy and send money back to their nation. 

Sharif planned to meet with the Emirates' President, Abu Dhabi ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Dubai's ruler, Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the two-day trip.

Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks for finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan, local media reported.

On Wednesday, Sharif said several countries and some of the world’s institutions have pledged $9.7 billion to help Pakistan rebuild from the summer’s catastrophic flood that killed 1,739 people. The floods destroyed more than 2 million homes and caused more than $30 billion in damage.

