Türkiye's Erdogan slams 'some NATO countries' for sheltering terrorists
Members of the PKK terror group, who are sought with a red notice, can organise protests in the centre of Europe under the auspices of the police and attack Turkish citizens and representatives, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan said those who commit murder are sometimes protected under the disguise of human rights. / AA
January 11, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed countries which have become a shelter for terrorists fleeing Turkish justice. 

"Bloody murderers who attempt on the right to live, which is the most fundamental human right, are protected under the pretext of political asylum seekers, and can live freely without being subjected to any legal investigation," Erdogan said at the International Ombudsman Conference in the capital Ankara on Wednesday. 

"I would like to express with regret that some of the countries we are with under the roof of NATO, the Council of Europe or the UN, have turned into shelters for bandits fleeing Turkish justice." 

About the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, Erdogan said: "As it is known, the ringleader of the FETO, who killed our 252 citizens on July 15 and bombed our parliament and the presidential building, can continue to oversee his terrorist organisation from his mansion in America." 

FETO orchestrated a defeated coup in Türkiye on July 15, 2016 in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 others were wounded. 

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary. 

Erdogan said the members of the PKK terror group, who are sought with a red notice, can organise protests in the centre of Europe under the auspices of the police and attack Turkish citizens and representatives. 

The recent episode in Paris constituted the latest example of this, the Turkish leader said, adding: "I hope the incidents that show the mistake of the distinction between good terrorists and bad terrorists will start a new era in the fight against terrorism."

SOURCE:AA
