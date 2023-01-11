Anyone who wasn’t certain just how dysfunctional American politics had become would have been woken up by the 15 ballots it took Kevin McCarthy to be elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.

America brags about being the world’s role model, always inclined to point out alleged flaws in the fabric of other (political) systems. However, every insurrection that occurs at the heart of the nation’s capital, America loses a piece of the mandate to dictate the norms for ideals, freedom and transparency.

American exceptionalism can only be so exceptional if the political system is irreversibly dysfunctional and paralysed, so much so that even a Speaker vote is turned into an embarrassment.

Worse yet, the McCarthy debacle was only a symptom of the nation’s malaise that will continue to erode the US’s two-party system in years to come.

For one, McCarthy has paid dearly for his speakership. The concessions he granted members of the Freedom Caucus, generally considered the most conservative and farthest-right bloc within the House Republican Conference, will make it almost impossible to bring the party in line.

Even though the Freedom Caucus consists of only 54 of the 222 seats in the House Republican Conference, McCarthy is now entirely dependent on the goodwill of these members. Any House member can now submit a motion of no-confidence, which must be voted on, thereby making any attempt by McCarthy to come to terms with Democrats inconceivable.

Moreover, McCarthy has provided Freedom Caucus members with a blocking majority on the committee that sets the House’s agenda and key positions on committees. In essence, every single legislative proposal – the budget, Ukraine aid, economic programmes – depends on the Freedom Caucus saying yay or nay.

How has it been possible that the once proud party of Lincoln and Reagan has reached a new apogee with the Speaker fiasco?

As always, there is more than one answer to the complex questions. And yet, in this case, Donald Trump and the US media landscape play arguably the pivotal role.

The cable news landscape plays a significant role in the US. Voters practically live in echo chambers, only consuming input reflecting their political beliefs. Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have made a business model out of this proclivity. They have told conservative viewers that the party elites have been betraying the American people for years. It is a continuous polarisation where facts do not matter, and information is irrelevant. All that counts is to generate outrage and monetise it.

The Metamorphosis

The fact that American democracy is eroding as a result seems nothing more than collateral damage for the perpetrators.

With entertainment having become more important than traditional goals of political achievements, needs and policies, conventional politicians are no longer what the base desires.

Trump used that space effectively. He reinvented norms and barriers of conduct and allowed a new class of politicians, once considered the fringe – to enter the party’s mainstream. They were loyal to him, generated significant publicity for the base and helped him to control much of what occurred in Congress on the Republican side of the aisle.

But now, no longer living in the Oval Office but in Mar-O-Lago, those individuals have continued to gather momentum without him. As a result, the MAGA movement has taken on a life of its own – as seen when Trump failed to whip Freedom Caucus dissenters.

Herein, ironically, lies a big problem. When Trump was president, he could direct and dictate these forces. With his departure, however, he left a huge vacuum that has now been filled – albeit without any real leadership.