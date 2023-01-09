China's military has said it carried out large-scale combat strike drills starting on Sunday, sending war planes and navy vessels toward Taiwan, both the Chinese and Taiwanese defence ministries said.

China has stepped up its pressure on Taiwan’s military in recent years on an almost-daily basis toward the self-ruled island.

China claims sovereignty over the island, which split from the mainland in 1949 after a civil war.

The exercises have continued into Monday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, adding that China's actions “have severely disrupted the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and surrounding waters".

The drills coincided with the visit of a group of German officials who landed in Taiwan on Monday morning.

They will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, as well as Taiwan’s National Security Council head and the Mainland Affairs Council, which handles issues related to China.

READ MORE: Tensions rise amid China's war drill around Taiwan