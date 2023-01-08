Sunday, January 8, 2023

Russia's defence ministry has announced that Ukraine returned 50 captured Russian soldiers after negotiations.

It said the freed soldiers would be flown to Moscow for medical and psychological rehabilitation.

"On January 8, as a result of negotiations, 50 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine confirmed the information and said Russia had freed 50 Ukrainian servicemen as part of the same deal.

No sign of casualties at site of strikes Russia says killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers

A Russian rocket strike on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk has caused damage but did not destroy buildings and there were no obvious signs of casualties, according to a Reuters witness, after Moscow said the attack killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers.

Reuters reporters visited the two college dormitories Russia's defence ministry said had been temporarily housing Ukrainian servicemen close to the front line of the war at the time of the overnight strike.

Neither appeared to have been directly hit by missiles or seriously damaged. There were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of bodies or traces of blood.

Ukraine denies Russian strike killed 600 soldiers

Ukraine's armed forces have also rejected the claim that Moscow's army conducted a deadly "retaliatory strike" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

"This information is as true as the data that they have destroyed all of our HIMARS," Sergiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern group of the Ukrainian armed forces, told the Suspilne media outlet, referring to US-supplied rocket systems.

He said Russia could not deliver high-precision strikes.

Russia claims it killed over 600 Ukrainian soldiers in rocket attack

Russia's defence ministry has reported that it had had killed more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a massive rocket strike on buildings in eastern Ukraine temporarily housing Ukrainian forces.

It said the strike on Kramatorsk was revenge for Ukraine's deadly attack earlier this year on a Russian barracks in Makiivka in part of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow's forces.

The statement of Russia's defence ministry could not be immediately verified independently.

Russia, Belarus to hold join aviation drills: Minsk

Russia and Belarus will hold joint aviation drills of the air divisions that are part of the two countries' regional grouping of troops, according to the Belarusian defence ministry.

The drills will last from January 16 to February 1, the ministry said in a statement.

Putin awarded medal by Bosnian Serb leader

President Vladimir Putin has been awarded in absentia by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, during a ceremony marking the Bosnia and Herzegovina's autonomous Republika Srpska's national holiday.

Putin was awarded the medal for the "particular patriotic care and love towards Republika Srpska" and merits in developing and strengthening cooperation and political relations between "friendly states of Republika Srpska and the Russian Federation", moderators said.

The Republika Srpska is one of two autonomous entities that make up the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other being the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Two killed in Ukraine despite Russia ‘ceasefire’: Kiev