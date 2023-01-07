A prisoner was killed and more than 60 wounded after a riot broke out at a Myanmar prison west of Yangon, the junta said.

The riot at the prison in Pathein started after guards confiscated a mobile phone from an inmate on Thursday night and took disciplinary action, the junta said in a statement.

About 70 prisoners escaped from their cells and damaged property on Friday morning.

Prisoners used sticks, bricks, and pieces of cement to attack security forces, the junta said.

Authorities tried to bring the situation under control but negotiations failed and they resorted to force.

"The authorities fired guns to break up the crowd and bring the riot under control," the statement said.

The junta said one prisoner was killed "amid fighting" and 63 inmates were wounded along with two police and nine guards.

RAD MORE:UN: Myanmar mass pardons include 'about 300 political prisoners'