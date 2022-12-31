WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians hail UN vote on Israel's occupation as victory for diplomacy
The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution requesting an opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine.
Palestinians hail UN vote on Israel's occupation as victory for diplomacy
The resolution was passed by the General Assembly by a vote of 87 to 26 with 53 abstentions. / AP Archive
December 31, 2022

Palestinians have welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

"The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh on Saturday, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said on Twitter that Friday's vote "reflects the victory of Palestinian diplomacy."

READ MORE: UN asks World Court to opine on Israel's occupation of Palestine's lands

Recommended

UN approves Palestine request for ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation

The UNGA passed a resolution requesting an opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine and its "practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people." 

The resolution was passed by the General Assembly by a vote of 87 to 26 with 53 abstentions. Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution.

Among Western governments that endorsed the resolution was Portugal, whose envoy recognised the "danger of overjudicialising international relations" but said the world court "underpins the international rules-based order which we wish to preserve."

Unsurprisingly, Israel, the United States, and 24 of their allies voted against the resolution, most notably the United Kingdom and Germany, while France was one of the 53 nations that abstained.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people