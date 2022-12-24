After Reuters posted a job advert targeting Türkiye and its president, the country's communications director Fahrettin Altun has said the UK-based news agency appeared to "shift away from the facts".

"Reuters seems to shift away from the facts and instead employ a biased perspective about what has happened to 'modern secular traditions' in Türkiye during President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan's rule," Altun said in a Tweet on Saturday.

"These statements would only make sense on a propaganda leaflet."