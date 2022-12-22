Israeli troops have shot dead a Palestinian and injured five others in the northern West Bank.

“The young man, Ahmad Atef Daraghmeh, 23, was shot dead by the Israeli army during a raid on the city of Nablus,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Thursday.

The Palestinian health ministry said Daraghmeh, a footballer on the Thaqafi Tulkarm team, sustained bullet wounds to the back and foot. He was originally from the city of Tubas.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that a large group of Israeli military forces stormed the site known as Joseph's Tomb, east of Nablus, to secure settlers' access to perform Talmudic prayers.

Clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army, eyewitnesses added.

The religious site, which Jews call Joseph's Tomb, has long been a flashpoint for violence.

Jews say the site is the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. Muslims, however, challenge this assertion, saying an Islamic cleric – Sheikh Yussef Dawiqat – was buried at the site two centuries ago.

READ MORE: UN reports highest fatalities in years in Palestine