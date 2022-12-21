An investigative report by the Associated Press (AP) found that governments around the world have been using software meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to track and trace people for penal purposes.

In occupied East Jerusalem, a young man working at a cafe was the recipient of a text message from Israeli security agency Shin Bet: “You have been spotted as having participated in acts of violence in the Al Aqsa Mosque,” it said in Arabic. “We will hold you accountable.”

“It’s like the government is in your bag,” said Majd Ramlawi, 19. “When you move, the government is with you with this phone.”

Shin Bet had sent the same text message to hundreds of others, many of whom only lived or worked in the area, and did not have anything to do with the protests. The agency was using coronavirus apps in place of surveillance technology – ”against Israeli residents and citizens for purposes entirely unrelated to Covid-19,” as the report puts it.

During the pandemic that devastated the world, killing 6.67 million people and wreaking havoc on the global economy, people were willing to supply private personal information about themselves to official apps that promised to alert them to the presence of the virus in their vicinity and keep them safe.

Little did they know that authorities would use these technologies and data to prevent activists from congregating or travelling to meeting places, profile certain minority groups, and link health info to law enforcement tools.

AP has noted that these practices were not limited to one country or city, pointing out that they have been in use “from Beijing to occupied East Jerusalem to Hyderabad, India, and Perth, Australia.”

The culmination of research and interviews over a year, the report suggests that governments have misused these technologies to “flatten the curve”, putting them to work for surveillance and policing without proper consent from individuals being put under the metaphorical microscope.

“Any intervention that increases state power to monitor individuals has a long tail and is a ratcheting system,” John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the Toronto-based internet watchdog Citizen Lab told AP. “Once you get it, it’s very unlikely it will ever go away.”

China hacks a protest

In June, a group of bank customers wanted to travel to Henan’s provincial capital Zhengzhou to demonstrate about not being able to access their online bank accounts, after finding out a police investigation had blocked 40 billion yuan in funds.

Each one of them left their homes after having taken a Covid-19 test and testing negative, only to be labelled ‘Code Red’ as they scanned their QR codes at their destination stations or airports.

One of the potential protesters, bank customer Xu Zhihao said he met three others at the basement of the train station in Zhengzhou who had come to protest but were held back. They found out via a group chat that hundreds of others had had similar experiences trying to get to the protest location, and were picked up before they reached it.

AP’s discussions with dissidents and human rights activists suggest China will continue to use local-level health codes that have the means to severely limit mobility using public health as an excuse in order to exercise social control.