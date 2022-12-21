Wednesday, December 21, 2022

US announces $1.85B military package for Ukraine, including Patriot system

The Biden administration announced a new $1.85 billion military package for Ukraine, including an air-defence system highly sought by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition to Washington's first transfer of the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine, the new assistance includes expanded precision-strike capabilities, additional munitions and other "critical equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself on the battlefield," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The assistance includes a $1 billion drawdown from existing US military stocks and $850 million in equipment that will be transferred from the Pentagon under its Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Today's assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems. - Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

Ukrainian president arrives in US for meetings with Biden, Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the US capital for meetings with President Joe Biden and to address a joint session of Congress.

His trip marks his first abroad since Russia began its attack against his country 10 months ago. Zelenskyy touched down Wednesday afternoon after flying to the US from his native Ukraine.

He is slated to visit the White House and hold a closed-door meeting with Biden and his top officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Cabinet members.

Ahead of Zelenskiy address, US Senate backs new ambassador to Russia

The US Senate backed the confirmation of Lynne Tracy as President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Russia, hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to become the rare wartime world leader to address a joint meeting of Congress.

Tracy, a career diplomat and current ambassador to Armenia, will be the first woman to serve as US ambassador to Russia.

Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war

The Kremlin warned that increasing the supply of US arms to Ukraine would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia's attack, and Russia's defence minister called for expanding Moscow's military by at least 500,000 people.

Speaking during a meeting with his top military brass, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would take lessons learned in the conflict to “develop our armed forces and strengthen the capability of our troops.”

He said special emphasis would go to developing nuclear forces, which he described as “the main guarantee of Russia’s sovereignty.”

Putin: Modern weapons make up 91 percent of Russian nuclear triad

Modern weapons make up 91 percent of the Russian nuclear triad and work on putting into service more of the latest weapons continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, in remarks certain to be seen in Western capitals as a veiled warning.

Speaking at a meeting with the Russian Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Putin said the potential of all NATO countries is being used against Russia – in a likely reference to the 10-month-old Ukraine war – and so in the face of that threat the country should maintain its armed forces at top combat readiness.

The rearmament of the Russian Strategic Rocket Forces with hypersonic Avangard systems continues, and the super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat will be put into service in the near future, he said.

Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the fighting in Ukraine as a “tragedy” but vowed to pursue his campaign there until its goals are reached, while his defence chief on Wednesday announced a plan to increase Russia's military from 1 million personnel to 1.5 million.

Speaking at a meeting Putin held with top military brass, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the 1.5 million-member military should include 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers. He didn’t say when the increased strength would be achieved.

Shoigu also declared plans to form new military units in western Russia to counterbalance plans by Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

Ukraine conflict 'shared tragedy' but not Russia's fault: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy" but placed blame for the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine and its allies, not Moscow.

"What is happening is, of course, a tragedy - our shared tragedy. But it is not the result of our policy. It is the result of the policy of third countries," the Russian leader said during a televised meeting with senior military officials.