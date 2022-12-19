Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has officially apologised for the role that The Netherlands played in enabling slavery for at least 250 years.

"For centuries the Dutch state and its representatives have enabled and stimulated slavery and have profited from it.

"It is true that nobody alive today bears any personal guilt for slavery...(however) the Dutch state bears responsibility for the immense suffering that has been done to those that were enslaved and their descendants."

Here's what we know about the Dutch involvement in the slave trade:

'Golden Age' in Dutch colonialism

Dutch involvement with slavery went hand-in-hand with the expansion of its colonial and trading interests across the globe in the 17th century, referred to in the Netherlands as the "Golden Age".

After the establishment of the Dutch East India Company (VOC) trading company in 1602 and the Dutch West India Company (WIC) a few years later, trading, including slaves, rapidly expanded.

The Netherlands and its cities like Amsterdam became fabulously wealthy and the riches helped fund an explosion in art and culture that produced artists like Rembrandt.

The first significant Dutch foray into slavery started in 1634 when the initial thousand slaves were abducted from the Gold Coast (today's Ghana) to Brazil by the WIC to work in plantations.

The same year the WIC captured Curacao, which rapidly became a slave-trading hub and in 1667 the Dutch captured Suriname on the northeast coast of South America, which developed into a plantation colony and was heavily dependent on slave labour from Africa.

Around 200,000 slaves were brought to Suriname and around 650,000 in total to the "New World".

Slavery as far as Indonesia