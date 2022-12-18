Peru's former President Pedro Castillo was ousted earlier this month. In the widespread protests that followed, 23 people have been killed, authorities said on Saturday.

Peru has declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency as clashes between police and protesters rage on in several areas over Castillo’s December 7 impeachment and arrest.

At least 569 people, including 216 security personnel, have been injured in the capital Lima and other regions, including Apurimac, Ancash, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cusco, Moquegua and Puno, according to the Peru Ombudsman’s Office.

READ MORE:Peru's president refuses to resign, calls for early elections amid protests

Protests have been most violent in Ayacucho and Apurimac, which together account for 13 of all reported fatalities.