The United States military has launched a space force unit in South Korea that will help better detect ballistic missile launches from North Korea.

US Forces Korea commander Gen. Paul LaCamera said on Wednesday that the unit would enhance the US ability to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia.

"The US military is faster, better connected, more informed, precise and legal because of space," LaCamera told a ceremony at Osan Air Base in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek.

The US Space Forces Korea is the second overseas space component of the US Space Force and is tasked with monitoring, detecting and tracking incoming missiles, as well as bolstering the military's overall space capability. It will be led by Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion.

Seoul and Washington are seeking to boost security cooperation to deter North Korea, which this year has tested intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

Bolstering space power