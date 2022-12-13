The Netherlands' first-Turkish origin mayor, Huri Sahin, has taken her vows to serve her community.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, the 47-year-old said her father, who recently passed away, came to the Netherlands as a worker in the 60s.

"My father had never been to school, but he still managed to learn to write and improve himself, because he was very patient and determined.

He dared to live life on his own terms. That is inspiring for me," she said.

She added: "Vulnerable people should not be ignored. I know from my own experience that sometimes a letter from the municipality can make a huge difference in someone's life. I want to be a concerned mayor who listens to all people living in the city of Rijswijk."