WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netherlands’ first Turkish-origin mayor vows to serve 'vulnerable people'
A second-generation Netherlands citizen, Huri Sahin says she was inspired by her father who taught himself how to read and write thanks to his patience and determination.
Netherlands’ first Turkish-origin mayor vows to serve 'vulnerable people'
Huri Sahin, 47, will serve as the mayor of the city of Rijswijk. Sahin hails from Türkiye's southern province of Adana. / AA
December 13, 2022

The Netherlands' first-Turkish origin mayor, Huri Sahin, has taken her vows to serve her community.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, the 47-year-old said her father, who recently passed away, came to the Netherlands as a worker in the 60s.

"My father had never been to school, but he still managed to learn to write and improve himself, because he was very patient and determined.

He dared to live life on his own terms. That is inspiring for me," she said.

She added: "Vulnerable people should not be ignored. I know from my own experience that sometimes a letter from the municipality can make a huge difference in someone's life. I want to be a concerned mayor who listens to all people living in the city of Rijswijk."

Recommended

"I want to give great support to the municipal administration and be a mayor who is very close to the people and citizens. I always want to stand by them in good and bad times," she told Anadolu Agency after the ceremony.

Sahin also expressed her happiness at becoming the first Turkish-origin mayor in the Netherlands.

Sahin will serve as the mayor of the city of Rijswijk. She hails from Türkiye's southern province of Adana.

Prior to her appointment as mayor, Sahin also served as the member of municipal council and the head of a children’s rights association.

READ MORE:Turkish modern art exhibition set to open in the Netherlands

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people