Saturday, December 10, 2022

Ukraine's Odessa without power after Russian drone attack

All non-critical infrastructure in Ukraine's southern port city of Odessa has been without power after Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities, with much of the surrounding region also affected.

"Due to the scale of the damage, all users in Odessa except critical infrastructure have been disconnected from electricity," Odessa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said two power facilities in Odessa region were hit by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook that 15 of those drones, which carry an explosive payload and fly into their target, had been launched on targets in the southern regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv, and that 10 had been shot down.

Maksym Marchenko, the regional governor, had earlier said that Russia attacked the city with "kamikaze drones" overnight.

Turkish president to hold phone call with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to have separate phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, the president said.

At the event, Erdogan also highlighted Türkiye's efforts in reaching the landmark Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Türkiye has been at the forefront of mediation efforts and continues to urge Kiev and Moscow to end the war through dialogue. The country has been internationally praised for its mediation between Ukraine and Russia.

Arms dealer Bout praises Putin, backs Ukraine assault

Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer dubbed the "Merchant of Death," has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed Moscow's assault on Ukraine, saying "Why did we not do it earlier?"

Bout, 55, said he "fully" supported Russia's military offensive in Ukraine and would have volunteered to go to the front if he had the "opportunity and necessary skills."

He made the remarks in an interview for Kremlin-backed RT channel released just two days after the former Soviet air force pilot was exchanged for American basketball star Brittney Griner after serving 25 years in a US prison.

Russian-held Kherson to withdraw hryvnia from circulation

The Russian-backed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region has announced that it has begun changing locally circulated Ukrainian hryvnia currency into Russian roubles, with hryvnia circulation in Moscow-controlled areas of the region to end on January 1.

In a video published on Telegram by the region's Moscow-backed administration, Andrei Peretonkin, head of the Russian central bank's local branch, said: "For the sake of the convenience of residents and to allow for a smoother integration of the region into the Russian economic space, this week banks in Kherson region began currency exchange operations."

Previously, the administration had said that both the rouble and hryvnia would be accepted in Kherson region.

Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine, Bakhmut 'destroyed': Zelenskyy

Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donbass, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military reported missile attacks, about 20 airstrikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine. "The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbass city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address without specifying what he meant by “destroyed” — and some buildings remain standing and residents still mill about in the city streets.