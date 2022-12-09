TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan wants closer border security cooperation with Bulgaria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev in Istanbul, where they discussed security issues along the two nations' shared 513km border.
Friday's talks were "very helpful," Radev said, underlying the importance of increasing the security of border gates by taking steps jointly. / AA
December 9, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for "effective cooperation" with Bulgaria in dealing with border security and the management of irregular migration.

Speaking at a joint press conference on Friday with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev in Istanbul, Erdogan said: "We focused on the need for effective cooperation in the management of irregular migration."

Türkiye and Bulgaria share a 513km (319 miles) border.

This bilateral cooperation will further develop with the completion of the modernisation of the border gates on the Bulgarian side and the strengthening of the food inspection infrastructure, he added.

He said the trade volume between Türkiye and Bulgaria reached $6 billion last year, adding that the common goal decided on Friday's talks was to increase it to $10 billion in a short time.

Friday's talks were "very helpful," Radev said, underlining the importance of increasing security on both sides of the border.

READ MORE:Bulgaria detains several suspected accomplices in Istanbul terror attack

Cooperation of energy security

The issue of energy security was also on the agenda, Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry will take the necessary steps to help to meet Bulgaria's demand.

Meanwhile, Radev hailed Ankara's efforts to prevent the increasing illegal immigration.

Radev also hailed Türkiye's efforts to help forge a grain corridor deal and its support for Bulgaria's need for liquefied gas.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine.

Days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal was extended for another 120 days, beginning November 19.

READ MORE:Istanbul grain deal 'ended threat of poverty': Ukraine's Zelenskyy

SOURCE:AA
