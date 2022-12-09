Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for "effective cooperation" with Bulgaria in dealing with border security and the management of irregular migration.

Speaking at a joint press conference on Friday with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev in Istanbul, Erdogan said: "We focused on the need for effective cooperation in the management of irregular migration."

Türkiye and Bulgaria share a 513km (319 miles) border.

This bilateral cooperation will further develop with the completion of the modernisation of the border gates on the Bulgarian side and the strengthening of the food inspection infrastructure, he added.

He said the trade volume between Türkiye and Bulgaria reached $6 billion last year, adding that the common goal decided on Friday's talks was to increase it to $10 billion in a short time.

Friday's talks were "very helpful," Radev said, underlining the importance of increasing security on both sides of the border.

