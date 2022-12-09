Equatorial Guinea's long-serving President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has been sworn-in for his sixth seven-year term.

"As long as I am president and with our resources, the people's desires and needs for well-being will be fully realized," Obiang, 80, vowed at the event in the capital Malabo, marking the beginning of his next seven-year term at the country's helm.

The ceremony began after a military parade attended by top officials and a host of foreign African leaders.

Obiang promised the full implementation of outstanding projects, as well as to eradicate corruption and maintain the Central African country's unity.

He vouched for its peace and stability, as well as the sustainable development that he said the nation was experiencing.

"The statistics show that the people have always supported my candidacy," said Obiang, the world's longest-serving president currently in the 43rd year of his tenure.

