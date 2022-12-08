Turkish security forces have captured 18 Daesh suspects during simultaneous operations against the terrorist group, according to security sources.

Acting on a tip, counter-terror units carried out operations in the capital Ankara to capture 25 foreign nationals who have been in contact with Daesh members, the sources said on Thursday.

They asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among the foreign nationals were those who joined the group while abroad.

With 18 of the suspects in custody, the remaining seven are still being sought.