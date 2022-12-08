WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thai soldiers kill several suspected drug smugglers near Golden Triangle
A brief firefight near the northern side of the Myanmar border, the route often used by drug smugglers, left 15 suspected drug dealers dead.
Thai soldiers kill several suspected drug smugglers near Golden Triangle
According to official thirty bags of drugs were recovered from the scene. / AP
December 8, 2022

Thai soldiers killed 15 suspected drug smugglers as they attempted to cross into northern Thailand, army officials have said.

The altercation occurred near the 'Golden Triangle' - where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet - which has long been a hub for smuggling despite repeated crackdowns.

Rangers patrolling in northern Chiang Mai province encountered roughly 20 people walking from the direction of Myanmar, said an official from the Pha Muang Task Force, which monitors six border provinces.

Members of the group opened fire after they were ordered to stop for a search, the official said on Thursday, with the soldiers returning fire, leaving 15 dead.

Record meth seizures 

Thirty bags of drugs were recovered from the scene, officials said.

Recommended

"We did an initial check and found out that it was ice," a local army official said, following a search of the bags. 

Ice is a street name for methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant often produced in Myanmar and shipped through Thailand and Laos for export around Asia.

Authorities across Southeast Asia have made record meth seizures in recent years.

READ MORE: Thai temple left empty after monks test positive for meth

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people