The market value of Turkish Airlines reached $10.26 billion (191.3 billion Turkish liras), exceeding that of the German flag carrier Lufthansa whose value is $9.73 billion (€9.28 billion).

The share price of the Turkish flag carrier, which was at 20.02 Turkish liras ($1.54) on December 31, 2021, jumped by 592.3 percent to 138.6 Turkish liras ($7.43) on Monday.

On the other hand, the share price of Lufthansa rose by 25.7 percent from the beginning of this year.

While Turkish Airlines quickly overcame the negative financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and increased its profits in 2022 thanks to its moves on a global scale, Lufthansa's post-pandemic recovery was not easy.

As of the third quarter of the year, Turkish Airlines' total revenues, $6.1 billion, exceeded its total revenues in the same period of 2019 by 52 percent, while air cargo revenues increased by 110 percent to approximately $880 million over the same period.

The firm's net profit was $1.5 billion in the third quarter.

