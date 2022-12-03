Türkiye has said it strongly condemns the “summary executions” and recent escalation of violence and civilian casualties in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“We call on the Israeli authorities to take the necessary measures to prevent further escalation of tension and loss of lives in the region,” read a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday.

A summary execution is an execution in which a person is accused of a crime and immediately killed without the benefit of a full and fair trial.

Uproar over execution