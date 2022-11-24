The shallow quake has left more than 270 dead as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia’s main island of Java.

Rescuers have been pulling the bodies from the debris in the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, in the country’s most densely populated province of West Java.

A number of people are still missing in the landslide hit area of Cugenang district.

Typically earthquake of this intensity is expected to cause light damage to buildings and other structures.

But experts say due to the proximity of fault lines, the shallowness of the quake and inadequate infrastructure that cannot withstand earthquakes all led to the scale of this kind of damage.

Here's a closer look why it caused so much devastation:

Was Monday's quake considered strong?

The US Geological Survey said the quake late Monday afternoon measured magnitude 5.6 and struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Quakes of this size usually don't cause widespread damage to well-built infrastructure.

But the agency points out, “There is not one magnitude above which damage will occur. It depends on other variables, such as the distance from the earthquake, what type of soil you are on, building construction” and other factors.

Dozens of buildings were damaged in Indonesia, including schools, a hospital and other public facilities.

Why did it cause such large scale damage?

Experts said the proximity to fault lines, the depth of the temblor and buildings not being constructed using earthquake-proof methods were major factors for the devastation.

“Even though the earthquake was medium-sized, it (was) close to the surface ... and located inland, close to where people live,” said Gayatri Marliyani, an assistant geology professor at Universitas Gadjah Mada, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.