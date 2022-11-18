Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame have agreed on the need for M23 rebels to cease fire and withdraw from captured territories in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the East African Community (EAC) bloc said.

Kenyatta visited displaced people in capital Kinshasa and eastern areas where M23 drew closer, and later agreed with Kagame on the need for an immediate ceasefire", the EAC said in a statement on Friday.

Kagame also agreed to assist Kenyatta in urging the M23 to lay down arms and withdraw from captured territories, the statement added.

Modalities will be discussed during the second round of talks in Angola's capital Luanda next week, it said.

Angola's President Joao Lourenco mediated a first meeting between DRC and Rwanda officials earlier this month.

"It is encouraging to see Paul Kagame recognise that he can influence the M23," DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi's deputy spokesperson told the Reuters news agency.

"We will see what happens on the ground," she added.

US, allies denounce M23