WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia on high alert over more floods as tempers fray on slow relief
Relentless rain has wreaked havoc across the Australian state of New South Wales, cutting off entire rural towns, for the second time this month and leading to rooftop evacuations of hundreds.
Australia on high alert over more floods as tempers fray on slow relief
Some regions in Australia have endured four major flood crises since last year. / AP
November 18, 2022

Flood-weary residents in Australia's southeast were urged to remain on high alert for major flooding through the weekend, authorities have said as swollen rivers continued to roll downstream despite an ease in severe weather conditions.

Friday's warning came after relentless rain over the last three days has wreaked havoc across the southwest of the biggest state, New South Wales, cutting off entire rural towns, some in the wheatbelt region, for the second time this month and leading to rooftop evacuations of hundreds.

Australia's east has been devastated by frequent floods over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event, typically associated with increased rainfall. 

Some regions have endured four major flood crises since last year.

Tempers frayed after a resident in Eugowra, one of the worst affected towns, confronted state Premier Dominic Perrottet during a tour of affected areas, television footage showed, blaming the authorities for slow relief and delayed warnings.

Desperate situation

"We had no food, no clothing, no one telling what's gonna to happen next because no one was here. What's your answer to some of that before I keep on going," resident Peter Jones was heard asking Perrottet.

"That's not good enough," Perrottet responded, to which Jones said: "That's not an answer."

Recommended

Clear skies returned early this week, but emergency crews said the danger had not yet passed.

"Significant risk remains," New South Wales emergency services Chief Superintendent Ashley Sullivan told ABC television. "We will see significant impact over the next 24 to 48 hours."

No respite soon

Emergency crews on Friday morning resumed the search for two men believed to be missing in floodwaters.

Forbes, home to around 8,000, could remain flooded for at least the next three days, Sullivan said, as the Lachlan river peaked at a near 70-year high.

Further downstream at Condobolin, with a population of around 3,000, residents are bracing for record flooding. 

In Hay, the Murrumbidgee river has exceeded the levels hit during the floods in 1974, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

READ MORE:'Wall of water': Worst floods in seven decades hit southeastern Australia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people