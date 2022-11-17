It was Sunday, November 13 and Ayse (name changed) was busy taking care of her newborn baby at her apartment in the Kanarya neighbourhood of Istanbul’s Kucukcekmece district when someone knocked on the door.

It was her next-door neighbour. With her was another woman Ayse hadn’t seen before.

Ayse also had no idea that she was about to usher into her modest home a terrorist, who just some hours ago had set off a bomb in the city’s bustling Istiklal Street, killing six people, including two minors. At least 81 other people were injured in the blast, a bloody event that triggered condemnation from around the world over.

The police scanned hours of footage from security cams following the bombing and the trail led them to Ayse's apartment. The woman she had received as her neighbour's companion turned out to be Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian national who had entered Türkiye through the southern district bordering northern Syria, where the heavy presence of PKK/YPG terror group has been posing a security threat to Ankara.

Ayse had no idea about what had occurred on Istiklal Street. She had not switched on the TV for news or browsed social media that day. So when her neighbour, later identified as a terror accomplice, came knocking, she received them warmly.

“I do not know her. I haven’t seen her before…Our neighbour came to our house with her. The woman (Albashir) came as a guest,” Ayse tells TRT World. Showing customary Turkish hospitality, she even made tea for the two guests. “Both had a cup of tea (each),” she adds.

She recalls that the terrorist didn’t speak much but was busy on her phone all the time. Every question she asked the Syrian was answered by her neighbour.

The Syrian woman later confessed to police that she was trained by PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria and entered Türkiye through Syria’s Afrin region.