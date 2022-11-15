Tuesday noon at the Taksim Square looked the way it always does.

A big crowd of people walking in every direction despite the fact that it is a weekday. Different faces from different races and nationalities, there for business or leisure, going about their day.

Looking around the square, one thing stands out: a series of bright red Turkish flags flanking both sides of the famous tram track passing through the historic Istiklal Avenue.

But the fact that a bomb attack took place less than two days ago, just a few steps into Istiklal, would evade any outsider watching the square.

“It was a usual Sunday. The avenue was packed. I was inside, leaning on the window and watching people passing by. It happened in a split second,” recalls a 34-year-old shopkeeper who requested to remain anonymous.

Shock, anger, fear, grief. They hung in the air inside the shop and flickered on the faces of the shopkeepers who work right next to the heart of the bomb attack, which killed six people and injured 81.

“I watched the dust settle in shock and immediately pulled down the shutters. Then a group of around five people began banging on one of the standing windows, wounded and terrified, asking to take shelter with us,” he continued.

“We tried to help them to the best of our abilities until the ambulance arrived.”

One of their coworkers had just walked into the shop with his son before the attack happened. Another was smoking outside a mere 10 minutes before the bomb exploded.

“It could have been them, or even me - it could have been any of us,” he said, echoing the experience of other shopkeepers working near the attack.

Regardless, he is one of the many shopkeepers keeping Istiklal alive.

“We’re not afraid. We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere,” said Ebru Kelleli, 48, who works at a hairdresser across the street.

Outside her shop, at the heart of the attack on Istiklal Avenue, is a memorial of pictures and flowers surrounded by a crowd that gathered to commemorate victims of the attack and show solidarity for the people of Türkiye.

“It is challenging to recover, to cope. But we have to be strong. Despite everything, we have opened the shop and we are here,” said 27-year-old Asli Bilen, who witnessed Sunday’s attack while working at a fast food restaurant two buildings away.