The international community has condemned the explosion on Istanbul's Istiklal Street that left at least six people dead and 81 injured.

The blast occurred around 4:20 pm local time (1320 GMT) in Istanbul's Beyoglu district on Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the "attack" and said initial signs pointed to a possible act of terrorism.

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he learned about the explosion with "deep anguish".

"(The) government and the people of Pakistan express deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Türkiye at the loss of precious lives and send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Sharif posted on Twitter.

The country's foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari, and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the blast and expressed solidarity with Türkiye.

Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev said in a statement that Azerbaijan was "deeply shaken" by the news and expressed his condolences for the victims of the blast.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, to the brotherly people of Türkiye."

NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sent his "thoughts and deepest condolences to all those affected & to the Turkish people."

"NATO stands in solidarity with our Ally Türkiye," he said.

EU

President of the European Charles Michel also published a message of condolence on his social media accounts over the "horrific news from Istanbul."

Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed his condolences in a message he shared in Turkish on Twitter.

"I learned with deep sadness the news that many lives were lost and injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street," he stated.

"I offer my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain," he added.

North Macedonia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani said he was "shocked and saddened by the news of the explosion".

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bisera Turkovic said Bosnia and Herzegovina is "deeply shaken by the tragic attack in Istanbul."

"A vicious attack on civilians is an attack on all of us. We sympathise with the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Türkiye," she said on Twitter.

"We believe in your strength to overcome this difficult moment. Bosnia and Herzegovina is with you!"

Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her "thoughts are with the people who just wanted to stroll on the shopping street Istiklal on a Sunday and became victims of a terrible explosion."

Greece

Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a statement on Twitter regarding the explosion in Istanbul, saying "we unequivocally condemn terrorism and we express our condolences".

Maldives