Australia's Home Minister Clare O'Neil has said the government would consider making illegal the paying of ransoms to cyber hackers, following recent cyber attacks affecting millions of Australians.

Asked on ABC television on Sunday whether the government planned to look at outlawing ransom payments to cyber criminals, O'Neil said "that's correct".

"We will do that in the context of ... cyber strategy," she said.

Australia's biggest health insurer, Medibank Private Ltd , last month suffered a massive cyber attack, leaking data of nearly a million people, including PM Anthony Albanese, as Australia grapples with a rise in hacks.

Singapore Telecommunications-owned telecoms company Optus, Australia's second largest telco, along with at least eight other companies, have been breached since September.

'Tough stance against cybercrime'