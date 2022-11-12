Iran has indicted 11 people over the murder of a Basij paramilitary force member during a ceremony held last week in honour of a slain protester, a judiciary official said.

Eleven people, including a woman, had been summoned and charged over the killing of Basij member Ruhollah Ajamian, said Alborz province's judiciary chief Hossein Fazeli Harikandi on Saturday.

The indictments followed an investigation launched after images posted on social media networks showed "a group of rioters assaulting and killing" Ajamian, the judiciary's Mizan Online website quoted him as saying.

"Rioters attacked this security officer, who was unarmed, stripped him naked, stabbed him with knives, beat him with brass knuckles, stones and kicks and then dragged his naked and half-dead body on the asphalt street and between cars in a horrific manner," Harikandi added.

The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, capital of Alborz province, when mourners were paying tribute to slain protester Hadis Najafi at the cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city.

Najafi's death on September 21 came five days into nationwide protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, following her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women.

