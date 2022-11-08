Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Zelenskyy seeks extension of Ankara-brokered grain export deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the visiting US Ambassador to the United Nations that the Ankara-brokered grain export deal that unblocked three major Ukrainian ports must be extended.

"We maintain the line that the initiative must continue regardless of whether the Russian Federation is willing," Zelenskyy told the ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, during talks in Kiev.

He added on the Telegram messaging app: "Ukraine is ready to remain the guarantor of world food security."

Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells COP27 Russia's war harms climate efforts

A fast-heating world "cannot afford a single gunshot", Ukrainian President Zelensky told the UN climate summit, arguing that Russia's offensive threatened international efforts to tackle global warming.

"We must stop those who, with their insane and illegal war, are destroying the world's ability to work united for a common goal," he said.

Zelenskyy added world leaders must tell those who do not take climate crisis seriously that "they are making a catastrophic mistake."

Moscow-supported authorities say electricity restored in Kherson

Kremlin-backed authorities in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson said that power had been fully restored to its main city, after blaming Kiev for attacks that disrupted water and electricity supplies.

Kherson city was the first urban hub to be captured by Russia after Moscow announced its "special military operation" in February and it has suffered outages after strikes on Sunday for which Moscow and Kiev have traded blame.

"There is electricity, despite sabotage and attacks," Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-supported deputy head of the Kherson region said on social media.

Italy open to supplying air defence systems to Ukraine - official

The Italian government is readying a new arms package for Ukraine including air defence systems, a governing coalition official said.

Western nations have been delivering more air defence hardware to Ukraine since President Zelenskyy last month asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.

The Italian coalition official, who declined to be named, said Rome was ready to provide Ukraine with a variety of air-defence systems, including the medium-range Franco-Italian SAMP/T and Italian Aspide, as well as portable Stinger missiles.

Ukraine PM: evacuation of cities 'would not make sense' at present

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he saw no need at present to evacuate Kiev or any other cities that are not near the front lines in the war against Russia.

He made his comments at a cabinet meeting following Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system, and after the mayor of Kiev told residents to consider everything including a worst-case scenario where the capital loses power and water completely.

"Right now, the situation is far from (needing to) announce an evacuation," Shmyhal said. "We must say that to announce the evacuation of any city not near the front lines, especially the capital, would not make any sense at present."

Restoration of territorial integrity key condition to resume talks: Ukraine

Thesecretary of Ukraine's Security Council has said the "main condition" for the resumption of negotiations with Russia would be the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also put forth conditions for talks with Russia, calling on Moscow to comply with the UN Charter and pay compensation for losses caused by the ongoing war.

Addressing the 27th UN Climate Change Conference via a video link, Zelenskyy also reiterated his calls for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the punishment of every war criminal, and guarantees that this will not happen again.

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict - report

Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.

Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been frozen since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine, even as the New START treaty on nuclear arms reduction stays in effect.

The talks may take place in the Middle East, the paper said, adding that Moscow no longer saw Switzerland, the traditional venue, as sufficiently neutral after it imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

Putin may seek to join summit virtually: G20 host

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join next week's G20 leaders' summit "if the situation is possible", his Indonesian counterpart and the meeting's host said, adding that Putin could attend virtually instead.

Joko Widodo, who is this year's chair of the bloc of major economies, said Putin during a phone conversation last week had not ruled out attending the summit in Bali, and would join if possible. "But if not ... maybe he'll ask to do it virtually," he told reporters during a visit to Bali without elaborating.