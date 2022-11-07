Suspected Al Shabab terrorists have attacked a Somali military base in the central Galgaduud region, days after the area was captured by government forces.

The army repulsed the attack on Monday on the base housing national and local troops in Qayib, a village captured from Al Shabaab last week, defence ministry spokesperson Abdullahi Ali Anod told the state news agency SONNA.

The attack began with two suicide car bombs at around 0200GMT, followed by hours of heavy fighting, Ahmed Hassan, a military officer in the nearby town of Bahdo, said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people had been killed in the raid, Hassan said.

A spokesperson for Al Shabab could not immediately be reached by telephone.