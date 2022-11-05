President Joe Biden, Democratic superstar Barack Obama and Republican firebrand Donald Trump have all converged on Pennsylvania to push their parties to the finishing line in a race Biden said marks a "defining" moment for US democracy.

Speaking to thousands in a cheering Philadelphia arena on Saturday, Biden said voters face "a choice between two vastly different visions of America."

Biden and the Democratic candidates labeled the Republicans as the party of the wealthy and emphasized their own support for trade unions, social security and reinforced protections for rights to abortion.

But Biden, citing Trump Republicans' growing support for conspiracy theories undermining elections, said an even bigger agenda was at stake.

"Democracy is literally on the ballot. This is a defining moment for the nation and we all, we all must speak with one voice," Biden said.

The battle of the serving and two former presidents on marked the start of a final crescendo before Tuesday when Americans will decide who controls Congress during the last two years of Biden's first term.

Republicans winning in polls

Polls put Republicans well ahead in the fight for the House of Representatives and also show them with momentum in the Senate as voters, already riled up by culture wars, seek to take out frustration over four-decades-high inflation and rising illegal immigration.

With Pennsylvania one of the handful of swing states that will decide the overall balance of power, both sides brought out maximum firepower.

Biden and Obama rallied in Philadelphia alongside Senate candidate John Fetterman and governor candidate Josh Shapiro.

Before joining the Philadelphia rally, Obama appeared in Pittsburgh to tear into Republicans as a party that wants to "gut" social security and "give rich folks and big corporations more tax cuts."

Still the party's most bankable star six years after leaving the White House, Obama hopes his support will tip the balance for Fetterman.

