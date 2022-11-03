WORLD
3 MIN READ
Massive protests erupt in Pakistan after 'assassination' bid on Imran Khan
Thousands of Khan's supporters take to streets to protest what his aides and the country's president say was "a clear assassination attempt" by his rivals.
Massive protests erupt in Pakistan after 'assassination' bid on Imran Khan
Footage aired on local broadcasters shows angry protesters burning old tyres and blocking roads, effectively halting traffic in several cities. / AFP
November 3, 2022

Protests have erupted across Pakistan after an "assassination attempt" on former prime minister Imran Khan, who was leading a march through the capital Islamabad.

Anger poured on streets after a gunman opened fire at a protest rally in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, slightly wounding Khan in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine other people also were wounded.

Thousands of Khan's supporters immediately took to the streets to protest the attack in small and major cities across the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Peshawar.

Footage aired on local broadcasters showed angry protesters burning old tyres and blocking roads, effectively halting traffic in several cities.

READ MORE:Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination' bid, attacker nabbed

Hundreds of charged protesters blocked the main Grand Truck Road, which connects northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province to northeastern Punjab, by burning tyres at different points.

In Karachi, the country's commercial capital, hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters blocked different roads, demanding the arrest of the culprits behind the assassination attempt.

Recommended

Columns of flames and smoke could be seen billowing upwards as the protesters burned tyres, and other scraps while chanting anti-government slogans.

'Red-line'

"Imran Khan is our red-line," the protesters chanted in unison as police personnel in riot gear stood by.

Meanwhile, former minister and PTI senior official Fawad Chaudhry rejected the purported confession of the attacker, contending that "the matter is not that simple."

In a statement, he claimed that suicide bombers were hired to kill politicians in the past. "Stop considering the people fools," he added.

READ MORE: Reactions over 'assassination' attempt on ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA