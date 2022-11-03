Protests have erupted across Pakistan after an "assassination attempt" on former prime minister Imran Khan, who was leading a march through the capital Islamabad.

Anger poured on streets after a gunman opened fire at a protest rally in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, slightly wounding Khan in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine other people also were wounded.

Thousands of Khan's supporters immediately took to the streets to protest the attack in small and major cities across the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Peshawar.

Footage aired on local broadcasters showed angry protesters burning old tyres and blocking roads, effectively halting traffic in several cities.

Hundreds of charged protesters blocked the main Grand Truck Road, which connects northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province to northeastern Punjab, by burning tyres at different points.

In Karachi, the country's commercial capital, hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters blocked different roads, demanding the arrest of the culprits behind the assassination attempt.