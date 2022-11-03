Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians in separate incidents, including one in east Jerusalem and three others in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank.

The violence on Thursday flared as Israel tallied the final votes in national elections held this week, with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu expected to lead a comfortable majority backed by ultra-far-right allies.

Israeli troops operating in the West Bank city of Jenin killed at least two Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide details on the operation.

Earlier Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli police said it happened during a raid in the territory and alleged the man threw a firebomb at the forces.

In a separate incident Thursday, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli police in occupied East Jerusalem for allegedly stabbing an officer.

Police shot the young man while he was on Al-Wad Road, near the Majlis Gate leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to eyewitnesses.

According to Israeli authorities, police were arresting the man when he pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the officers.

"Two policemen shot the perpetrator," said the Israeli police.

READ MORE: Exit polls show Netanyahu's bloc ahead in Israel elections