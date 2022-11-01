Arab leaders have gathered in the Algerian capital for their first summit since a string of normalisation deals with Israel have divided the region.

This week's summit, postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, coincides with elections in Israel that could see hawkish ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power with his ultra-far-right allies.

Algeria remains a steadfast supporter of the Palestinians, even mediating a reconciliation deal in October between rival factions Fatah and Hamas.

While few believe the deal will last, it was seen as a public relations coup for Algeria, which has been seeking more regional clout on the back of its growing status as a gas exporter following Russia's onslaught against Ukraine.

This week's summit is another opportunity for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to push that agenda forward, despite high-profile Arab leaders being absent from the summit.

He has rolled out the red carpet for his guests, including his Egyptian, Palestinian and Tunisian counterparts Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Mahmud Abbas and Kais Saied respectively, as well as Qatar's Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani.

