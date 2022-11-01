WORLD
3 MIN READ
Algeria hosts first Arab League summit since Abraham accords
Since the last Arab League summit in 2019, several members of the 22-member bloc – for decades a forum for strident declarations of support for the Palestinian cause – have normalised ties with Israel.
Algeria hosts first Arab League summit since Abraham accords
This week's summit was postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. / AP
November 1, 2022

Arab leaders have gathered in the Algerian capital for their first summit since a string of normalisation deals with Israel have divided the region.

This week's summit, postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, coincides with elections in Israel that could see hawkish ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power with his ultra-far-right allies.

Algeria remains a steadfast supporter of the Palestinians, even mediating a reconciliation deal in October between rival factions Fatah and Hamas.

While few believe the deal will last, it was seen as a public relations coup for Algeria, which has been seeking more regional clout on the back of its growing status as a gas exporter following Russia's onslaught against Ukraine.

This week's summit is another opportunity for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to push that agenda forward, despite high-profile Arab leaders being absent from the summit.

He has rolled out the red carpet for his guests, including his Egyptian, Palestinian and Tunisian counterparts Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Mahmud Abbas and Kais Saied respectively, as well as Qatar's Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani.

READ MORE:Egypt hosts five-partite Arab summit

Recommended

Normalising ties with Israel

Since the last Arab League summit in 2019, several members of the 22-member bloc - for decades a forum for strident declarations of support for the Palestinian cause - have normalised ties with Israel.

The United Arab Emirates went first in a historic US-mediated deal that made the country the third Arab state, after Egypt and Jordan, to establish full ties with Israel.

The UAE's move sparked similar accords with Bahrain and Morocco - and a provisional agreement with Sudan - deepening Morocco's decades-old rivalry with its neighbour Algeria.

Algeria has been unnerved by Morocco's security and defence cooperation with Israel, adding to decades of mistrust fuelled by a dispute over Western Sahara.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, Morocco's King Mohammed VI and the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were no-shows.

"The Arab states which have normalised with Israel are not enthusiastic about the idea of a coming together to condemn their position," said Geneva-based expert Hasni Abidi.

READ MORE:Morocco, Israel ink deal on aerospace cooperation as ties deepen

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks