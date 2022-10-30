World leaders have expressed sadness and condolences after at least 153 people were killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea.

The tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley on Saturday.

At least 22 foreign nationals from 13 countries were among those killed.

Global leaders sent their condolences to South Korea over the deadliest accident it has seen in years, however, their sympathies were lacking on a tragedy that occurred the same day in Somalia.

At least 100 people were killed and 300 wounded in two car bombs that exploded outside capital Mogadishu in one of the worst terrorist attacks in the poor country located on the Horn of Africa.

While Türkiye's Foreign Ministry's offered condolences to South Korea, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded, it also released a separate statement condemning the “heinous terror attacks" in Somalia

"We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attacks," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms."

Italy, which along with the UK ruled parts of Somalia as separate colonial powers, didn't offer any condolence messages to Mogadishu – at least not publicly.

"Deeply saddened by the tragedy that happened in #Seoul. Painful and shocking images. I express Italy's condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and the deepest sympathy to South Korean people," tweeted Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

Somalia was missing from his timeline.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the news from Seoul as “horrific” on Twitter.