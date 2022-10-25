More than 9 million Americans have cast early ballots with two weeks to go before November's midterm elections, according to data from a monitor.

The United States Elections Project counted 9,384,208 early votes on Tuesday, with the vast majority being mail-in ballots.

A total of 6,833,831 ballots were cast by mail, compared to 2,550,377 votes made in person at a polling station.

There is still a large number of un-tallied mail-in ballots with more than 41 million requested so far, according to the project, which is run by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald.

Unlike most other developed nations, the US does not make Election Day a federal holiday, meaning that if registered voters wish to cast ballots Nov. 8 they will have to either squeeze it into their work day or vote before or after business hours.

READ MORE:'Kids identifying as cats': Debunked myth litters US midterm campaign