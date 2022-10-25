Türkiye expects Finland and Sweden to prevent the YPG/PKK and FETO terrorist groups from operating freely on their soil, the country’s parliament speaker has said.

In the Croatian capital Zagreb on Monday, where he came to attend the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform, Mustafa Sentop met with his Swedish counterpart Andreas Norlen and Finnish Deputy Parliament Speaker Antti Rinne.

Praising Finland’s firm commitment to the trilateral memorandum of understanding it signed at NATO's June summit in Madrid which stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the YPG/PYD, the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot, or the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind a defeated 2016 coup in Türkiye, Sentop also expressed appreciation for the new Swedish government’s pledge that it would pursue a similar policy.

Underscoring that Türkiye has fought the terrorist PKK for four decades, he said his country had not received sufficient support in this regard from its NATO allies.

In principle, Türkiye supports the NATO membership bids of both Finland and Sweden, but the Turkish parliament will ultimately make the decision after reviewing whether the two countries have fulfilled their obligations in line with the memorandum, he said.

"Under the present situation, it is not possible to persuade the Turkish public that clauses of the memorandum are being implemented," he warned.

Sentop also held a separate meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Ruslan Stefanchuk.

He reiterated Ankara's strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity amid its fight with Russia.

Sentop added that Türkiye hopes for an immediate end to the conflict through peaceful means which would guarantee the rights and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

