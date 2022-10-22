WORLD
Xi set for third term as Communist Party Congress ends
The Congress is expected to further cement incumbent president Xi's position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
Xi previously abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to rule indefinitely. / Reuters
October 22, 2022

China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress has wrapped up with President Xi Jinping set to emerge from the event as leader for an unprecedented third term.

The new Central Committee of around 200 senior Party officials was elected on Saturday, state media agency Xinhua reported, without disclosing a full list of members.

Delegates also voted to endorse Xi's "work report" delivered at the Congress's opening last Sunday and approved a resolution on the Party's constitution.

Xi is now widely expected to be unveiled as general secretary on Sunday, shortly after the first meeting of the new Central Committee.

This will allow Xi to sail through to a third term as China's president, due to be announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.

'Dare to win'

"Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard. Be determined to keep forging ahead," Xi said in one of the final events of the week-long gathering at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Saturday.

His speech ended a week of meetings among 2,300 party delegates, who were selected by the party to approve a reshuffle of its leadership.

The weekend will also see the new Central Committee approve a reshuffled 25-member Politburo, as well as a Politburo Standing Committee – China's apex of power – of around seven people. 

SOURCE:AFP
By Baba Umar