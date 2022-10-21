EU leaders have reached an agreement on a "roadmap" aimed at putting in place measures within weeks to shield European consumers from soaring energy prices.

The accord late on Thursday came after 11 hours of wrangling over broad proposals to lower energy bills as gas prices were pushed skywards by the war in Ukraine.

The bloc's 27 member states have been squabbling for months over which joint initiatives to adopt, riven by the fact that energy mixes in the countries vary greatly.

While the announcement of the summit text made a public show of unity, it was clear that the coming negotiations would remain difficult. One step in that would come next week with a meeting of EU energy ministers in Luxembourg.

The summit agreement set out a "solid roadmap to keep on working on the topic of energy prices", European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told a media conference.

The published text calls on the European Commission and EU countries in the coming weeks to find ways to shield consumers from the high prices "while preserving Europe's global competitiveness... and the integrity of the Single Market".

European Council President Michel said, "the energy crisis represents a threat to the internal market" of the EU and stressed that "maximal coordination" was needed to protect it.

He said the agreement was reached "to work on measures to contain energy prices for households and businesses."

Germany almost isolated