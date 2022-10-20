A shelter for Ukrainian refugees in northern Germany was razed to the ground in a blaze, local media reported.

None of the 14 refugees dwelling in the shelter were injured on Wednesday evening as the flames consumed the building, once used as a hotel, in Gross Stromkendorf, a town in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The Rostock police headquarters said in a statement that they suspected a political dimension to the arson case, setting up an investigation team led by the acting head of the state protection unit.

Swastika spray painted

Police had visited the accommodation during the weekend after a swastika was found spray painted on the entrance sign, according to local media reports.